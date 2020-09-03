giovedì, 03 settembre 2020 - ore 18:47
Tributo friulano al fotografo Peter Lindbergh

Tributo friulano al fotografo Peter Lindbergh

Cesare Bellafronte omaggia con tre scatti iconici il maestro che ha rivoluzionato il concetto di bellezza femminile e lanciato le grandi Top Model

03 settembre 2020

Omaggio friulano a Peter Lindbergh, il fotografo di moda tedesco, scomparso a Parigi il 3 settembre di un anno fa a 74 anni. Cesare Bellafronte, freelance attivo a Udine, ha pubblicato sul profilo Instagram tre scatti ispirati a uno dei set fotografici più conosciuti di Lindbergh, che negli anni 90 ha immortalato le top model Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington e Tatjana Patitz (che compaiono nella celebre serie di foto realizzata per Vogue nel 1988 sulla spiaggia di Malibu e pubblicate grazie all'intuizione di Anna Wintour). Non solo. Il fotografo tedesco, attraverso la scelta del bianco e nero, ha rivoluzionato i canoni di bellezza delle donne, puntando sull'autenticità e sulla naturalezza, quando imperava un modello artefatto e plastico, in particolare nell'ambito delle fotografie di moda.
Il set realizzato da Bellafronte non è una copia delle foto che hanno fatto il giro del mondo e consacrato Top Model ancora oggi molto amate, vere e proprie icone di bellezza, ma un tributo denso di ammirazione che nasce dalla stima nei confronti di un maestro della fotografia.

Il bianco e nero di Lindbergh rivive oggi grazie a Cesare Bellafronte in tre scatti suggestivi che celebrano la bellezza femminile, 32 anni dopo Vogue e la spiaggia di Malibu, grazie a cinque ragazze che hanno partecipato al progetto fotografico: Martina Bianchini, Martina Manias, Dana Buscemi, Giulia Pilat, Gloria Costantini.

 
 
 
In 1988, Grace Mirabella, director of Vogue America, commissions a photoshoot to Peter Lindbergh. He decides to follow his own ideas and artistic nature choosing to shoot in black and white, on the beach of Malibu, and instead of calling famous top models of the time, he hires a group of young newcomers. Among these are Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Tatjana Patitz. Mirabella disliked the photos, but, fortunately, Anna Wintour decided to publish them anyhow, giving birth of the change and transformation of photography. Lindbergh's black and white captions, apparently so simple and essential, juxtaposed to the overwhelming beauty of the supermodels, help to create and build his own myth (as a man and as a photographer). In front of his lens, women can freely be themselves, making them even more beautiful, because, as he always spoke, beauty cannot be defined by a role. Today, 32 years later, on the first anniversary of the death of Peter Lindbergh, together with a group of friends, we decided to give a very small tribute in memory of this great photographer, truly missed so much. Aware, nevertheless, that his incredible pictures, that have changed the world of fashion photography, will remain indelible in our minds and hearts. Thanks to my friends: @martibianchini @martiymanias @danabuscemi @giulsgoldie @blondiepineapple And a very special thanks to my sweet and lovin' friend @silvana_della_rossa that help us to this project as an incredible assistant 🌺 Photo by @cesare_bellafronte . #peterlindbergh #photographer #portraitphotography #photography #blackandwhite #capturedbeauty #friendship #picoftheday #newcomers #fashionmood #naturalight #emotions #divas #supermodels #LindberghStories #vogueamerica #vogueitalia #vogueparis #BritishVogue #cesarebellafronte

  • autore: Marta Rizzi
