Tributo friulano al fotografo Peter Lindbergh

Omaggio friulano a Peter Lindbergh, il fotografo di moda tedesco, scomparso a Parigi il 3 settembre di un anno fa a 74 anni. Cesare Bellafronte, freelance attivo a Udine, ha pubblicato sul profilo Instagram tre scatti ispirati a uno dei set fotografici più conosciuti di Lindbergh, che negli anni 90 ha immortalato le top model Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington e Tatjana Patitz (che compaiono nella celebre serie di foto realizzata per Vogue nel 1988 sulla spiaggia di Malibu e pubblicate grazie all'intuizione di Anna Wintour). Non solo. Il fotografo tedesco, attraverso la scelta del bianco e nero, ha rivoluzionato i canoni di bellezza delle donne, puntando sull'autenticità e sulla naturalezza, quando imperava un modello artefatto e plastico, in particolare nell'ambito delle fotografie di moda.

Il set realizzato da Bellafronte non è una copia delle foto che hanno fatto il giro del mondo e consacrato Top Model ancora oggi molto amate, vere e proprie icone di bellezza, ma un tributo denso di ammirazione che nasce dalla stima nei confronti di un maestro della fotografia.



Il bianco e nero di Lindbergh rivive oggi grazie ain tre scatti suggestivi che celebrano la bellezza femminile, 32 anni dopo Vogue e la spiaggia di Malibu, grazie a cinque ragazze che hanno partecipato al progetto fotografico: